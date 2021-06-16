Division 2 Councillor Daryl Beeston with Clairmont Volunteer of the Year Rhonda Heck. (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

Rhonda Heck has been named the 2021 Clairmont Volunteer of the Year.

Living in the area for nearly half a century, Heck has shared her volunteering time with several organizations over the year, including three terms as Vice Presidents of the Clairmont Senior’s Centre, along with Communities in Bloom, and the Bear Creek Folk Festival.

“Growing up I was always working with people, which I have grown to love,” Heck says. “Volunteering is a perfect way to get to know members in my community all while giving back.”

Heck says volunteering has also allowed her to meet and work with a wide variety of people, all of whom make a difference in their own way. “Volunteering brings people together and is what keeps our communities alive.”

Division 2 Councillor Daryl Beeston echoes that sentiment, adding the dedication shown by volunteers like Heck is what helps make a great community.

“It is hard to imagine what our community would be without volunteers, they are what make our community so vibrant, strong, and connected,” he says.

“The County of Grande Prairie is fortunate to have thousands of caring and dedicated volunteers like Rhonda.”

The Clairmont Volunteer of the Year Award was first handed out in 2016 and is organized by the Wellington Resource Centre.