UPDATE: According to ATCO Electric, the power has been restored to customers on the south side of Grande Prairie.

Nearly 5,000 customers on 68 Avenue from Highway 40 to 92 Street find themselves without power on Wednesday morning. ATCO Electric says they are currently assessing the problem, with an estimated time of repair expected at approximately 1 p.m.

ATCO Electric is reporting several other smaller-scale outages in both the City and County of Grande Prairie, including in the area of 107 Avenue and 98 Street, as well a small section of 128 Avenue just south of 132 Avenue. The estimated time of repair on those two outages is also set for early afternoon.