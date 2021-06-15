COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 14th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Eight recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. 45 active cases of the virus are now in the municipality.

Four recovered cases were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 29 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 60.6 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 91.3 cases per 100,000 people.

51.4 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 50.4 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 4,476 tests on Monday for a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent. Province-wide, 271 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 68 requiring the ICU.