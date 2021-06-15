The City, County and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta are partnering together to help residents in the region have easier access to social supports and services in the region. (Supplied: County/City of Grande Prairie)

Connecting to social supports in the Grande Prairie region can now be done with the press of a button. The Community Compass Project is a partnership between the City, County, and Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta meant to send community members in the right direction to help find social supports and services they need when they need them via a new app.

City of Grande Prairie Community Development Coordinator Tammy Wentzell says the app will show residents in the community what social supports and services are available in the region.

She says the project is based on three main access points; digital, physical, and targeted, with information on services including look housing and homelessness, food, domestic violence, mental health and addictions, training and education, and community and belonging.

“It will give them a list of available supports and services in the region… then, it’s just a click of the button and it will take them directly to that support or services where they can then call or email.”

Wentzel hopes the digital touch will also lift a bit of the stigma surrounding mental health, and create an easier away for those looking to get help but who may feel embarrassed asking for it.

“We all know the stigma that exists behind mental health. This can be done from the comfort of your living room, or wherever you are,” she says. “If you’re not aware of the available supports in the city, this is a good place to start.”

She adds part of the long-term plan to address physical hubs will be training provided to what’s referred to as local system navigators at locations around the city, so residents can walk into any location and get help within their first visit.

“No matter if you walk into a school or walk into a social service organization you would get the same level of referral. If you walk in, even if that physical hub is not the right location, you will always walk out with the right referral or information.”

Wentzell describes targeted access will provide supports for the more complex needs of residents who are chronic or episodically homeless. She says targeted access is meant to help residents that struggle to seek for help they need because of barriers blocking them.

She adds Digital Resource Directory currently has 2,500 supports mapped in the community with roughly 44 per cent of organizations owning their own profiles and uploading their own information.

“We hope that as we’re moving forward, more organizations becoming a part in owning and operating and therefore the community will have the best up to date information as possible.”

The Help Seeker app is available for both Android and iPhone. Social supports and services can make their own profile on the app from the HelpSeeker website.