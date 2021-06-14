The remains of an unidentified woman were found in a dumpster in Grande Prairie on Saturday, June 12th. (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating after the burned remains of a woman were discovered in a dumpster in downtown Grande Prairie Saturday.

Police and the Grande Prairie Fire Department had originally been called to a report of a dumpster fire around 6:10 a.m. on June 12th. The remains were then discovered inside.

The deceased has been identified as an adult female but no other details have been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

The scene just south of the Montrose Cultural Centre between 98 Street and 99 Street was taped off from the public for the majority of the weekend. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, along with the Grande Prairie RCMP, continues to investigate the sudden death.