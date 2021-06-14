Two recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 53 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 33 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 103.9 cases per 100,000 people.

42.6 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 41.5 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 115 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 3,315 tests on Sunday for a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent. Province-wide, 270 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 73 requiring the ICU.