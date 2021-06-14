Drivers can expect some potential delays over the next week as traffic signal testing will be taking place at over a dozen intersections around the City of Grande Prairie.

The city says a total of 63 traffic signal poles at 14 intersections will be under inspection to make sure they are still in good condition. Project Technician Andrew Booth says the city tests out the structural strength of the traffic poles every year.

“They look at the steel, they check the welds, they have a series of tests,” he says. “Looking for signs of rust, signs of aging, damage… and with that report, we can say here is the health of our traffic signals.”

Booth says the tests allow them to better plan and finance for the future, as they can budget for potential replacements.

The work, which will run from June 15th to 19th, will see the intersections partially closed and traffic down to a single, alternating lane. You can find a list of impacted intersections on the City of Grande Prairie website.