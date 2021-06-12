COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 11th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Six recovered and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 51 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Zero recovered three new cases of COVID-19 was also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 43 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 68.7 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 135.4 cases per 100,000 people.

31, 725 or 42.3 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,825 or 41.2 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 179 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 5,476 tests on Friday for a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent. Province-wide, 290 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 74 requiring the ICU.