Swimmers are being asked to avoid the water at Young’s Point Provincial Park beach. Alberta Health Services has issued a water quality advisory for the area after elevated levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

The provincial health authority says water with levels that high could lead to gastrointestinal illness from ingestion, and the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections simply coming into contact with the water. Residents and visitors are also being reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at Young’s Point Provincial Park beach. The advisory will remain in place until further notice.