The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to high. Alberta Wildfire is asking residents to use caution when burning or using equipment in dry grass.

Aside from campfires, fire permits are required for residents who plan on burning in the Forest Protection Area. Wildfire officials are urging residents to not burn during windy conditions.

Alberta Wildfire says equipment fires, work-related sparks, friction, and hot exhaust could cause a fire and are urging residents to be cautious when working in Alberta’s forests.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 42 wildfires burning nearly 61 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.