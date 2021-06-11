Seven new and four recoveries of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. 53 active cases remain in the municipality. One new and two recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 4o active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 125.9 cases per 100,000 people.

31,265 people, or roughly 41.7 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,710 or roughly 40.7 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 170 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 6,682 tests on Thursday for a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent. Province-wide, 296 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 79 requiring the ICU.