The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over an investigation into the death of a 29-year-old woman from Peace River. Police say the unidentified woman was found dead after a hit and run incident on Highway 986 near Cadotte Lake.

The Peace Regional RCMP says after investigation, the circumstances of the hit and run were believed to be suspicious. Mounties say they responded to a 911 call around 11:45 a.m. on June 7th on the Woodland Cree First Nations.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may be responsible, is being urged to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.