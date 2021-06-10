Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau in partnership with Prairie Disposal and the Community Village invite local non-profits to attend Community Shredding Party. (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Not-for-profits across the Grande Prairie region are being invited to shred any outdated and sensitive documents in a safe way on Friday. The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau, along with Prairie Disposal and the Community Village will be hosting what they’re calling a community shredding party.

The event will run from 9 am to 3 pm, in the Community Village parking lot. Organizers say all public health measures issued by the Government of Alberta and AHS will be followed.

The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau is asking anyone that wishes to take part to RSVP by calling 780-538-2727 or by email.