The Eastlink Centre is reopening to the public on Monday. Community Knowledge Campus General Manager Angela Redding says the plan is to do a slow, gradual opening to ensure everyone is safe while taking part in recreational activities.

“We’re hoping in keeping our community safe, that we are as cautious as possible so that we do contribute to the success of moving into phase three.”

The fitness centre, track, and Public Splash and Play will be available starting Monday for 90 minute bookings and squash and eacketball along with lane swimming available for 60 minute bookings.

Memberships are available at a reduced price from pre-pandemic. Redding says this is because recreation is still impacted with restrictions and they are wanting to make it fair for the amenities currently offered.

“Because there are still some restrictions in place and it’s not the Eastlink centre that people are used to visiting, this was a way we could sell a one-month membership at reasonable rates and allow people that access.”

Redding says they are currently recruiting new and former staff members as well as preparing for training that follows provincial health guidelines. She says it is vital that community members can enjoy the amenities while still feeling safe.

“We are very excited, we are so looking forward to seeing our community, I cant wait to hear the laughter and giggles that accompany recreation,” she says.

“The anticipation level from the team at EastLink centre has definitely been ramping up… as we’re building this business plan we’re really looking forward to the light at the end of that tunnel.”

Bookings can be made on the City of Grande Prairie website.