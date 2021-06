UPDATE: ATCO Electricity says the power has been restored.

There is a power outage in Grande Prairie that is affecting roughly 170 residents. ATCO Electricity says residents living in Sandy Lake Estates, Tamarack Estates, Sunrise Estates, Dunes, and Landry Heights are affected by this power outage. Power is expected around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. ATCO says the cause of the outage is due to a 3rd party contact.