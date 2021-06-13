Engineering fees have put the cost of the proposed Sexsmith stormwater project seven per cent over budget, but municipal officials believe the additional $34,000 worth of work will pay off long-term.

In a report to members of council, Sexsmith CAO Rachel Wueschner said the extra work potentially saved the town hundreds of thousands of dollars, with a lot of extra consideration towards finalizing the plans for the construction of the berm is invaluable.

Mayor Kate Potter says the project is also facing a slight delay, as a change in designation to the creek running through the municipality to a fish-bearing creek has forced a Water Act reapplication.

“At this point, it’s been mostly bureaucracy, because we haven’t even actually put the project out for tender yet, we have to wait until we get approval to change to a couple of the projects,” she says.

“So, now we have to apply to the ministry of Fisheries and Oceans to get approval to do work there,” she adds.

Potter says the $4.5 million project is the equivalent of what would be the town’s total operating budget for a fiscal year, so it will be broken down into smaller sections, with the 2021 portion of work slated to come in at around $1.5 million. However, she says they’re hoping to get a good amount of work done this year, as mitigation against potential spring flooding is a high priority.

“When we look at the pumps we have to rent every year, basically they’re always on standby for us… last year’s clean-up effort alone, dealing with the silt and mud that went everywhere, and that’s just the towns cost.”

“We already have properties that have been told they will not ensure again against an overland flood,” she adds.

Other portions of the project include ditch deepening and culvert design for 99th Avenue.