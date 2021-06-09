There are fewer than 100 active cases of COVID-19 between the City and County of Grande Prairie. The latest consolidated case numbers would have triggered a 14-day span that would have seen it deactivated if the number stayed below 100.

However, after a provincial mandate was implemented, city councilors voted to let the bylaw expire, with the provincial mandate superseding the municipal one. The provincial mask mandate remains in effect.

Four new and six recovered cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. 53 active cases remain in the municipality. Eight recovered and six new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 43 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 135.4 cases per 100,000 people.

31,076 people, or roughly 41.4 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,669 or roughly 40/5 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 313 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 8,545 tests on Tuesday for a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent. Province-wide, 329 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 83 requiring the ICU.