Residents in the Grande Prairie region and beyond could be in for an afternoon of unsettled weather. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Grande Prairie, as well as Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, and Manning.

According to Environment Canada, the storm system developing in the area early this afternoon could also produce strong winds and the possibility of nickel-sized or larger hail.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more large hail, damaging winds, and rapid falling rain.