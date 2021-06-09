UPDATE: The RCMP says the charges were laid after investigating a report of sexual offences against a young child that allegedly took place between 2018 and 2020. The report was made on May 28, 2021, and the Grande Prairie RCMP Special Investigative Unit investigated with the help of the Grande Prairie Caribou Centre.

52-year-old de Villiers was arrested by Kelowna RCMP Tuesday. He remains in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.

The doctor who used to lead Alberta Health Services’ North zone out of Grande Prairie has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. The RCMP says Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna, B.C. on both charges out of the Grande Prairie detachment.

De Villiers was the North Zone Medical Officer of Health and worked out of Grande Prairie until July 2020. He took on the role of chief medical health officer for B.C.’s Interior Health in August 2020.

More information is expected to be released by Alberta RCMP.