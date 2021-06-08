Crews from across the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service were busy on Monday afternoon responding to an udderly unique call near Teepee Creek.

Shortly after noon on June 7th, firefighters from Teepee Creek fire station, Sexsmith Fire Department, along with the animal’s owner, discovered a cow that had slid down a muddy embankment and was unable to climb out.

Fire officials said they were able to place slings underneath the animal, which helped them create a path and slide the animal up the ravine without further injury.

Rural residents with livestock are being urged regularly check their property for potential safety hazards, as well as steps to secure possibly dangerous locations to best ensure the safety of animals.