Jesse Faulkenham, Brooke Timewell and their two children. 31-year-old Jesse Faulkenham was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 2nd. (Supplied: Brooke Timewell, Facebook)

The wife of a missing man says she is overwhelmed by the support she is receiving from the community as the search continues for her husband.

Since 31-year-old Jesse Faulkenham was reported missing on June 3rd, Brooke Timewell says she has received offers from neighbors to help take care of her two children and to expand the search to highways and backroads.

Friend Jennifer Dick also started a GoFundMe page to help the family during the search. Timewell calls the support surreal.

“I think the community that we live in is amazing. We’ve had so many neighbors reach out and watch the kids bring us toys and presents. It’s just amazing how many people are willing to look out to help look for him.”

Timewell says after several days of searching, she believes her husband is somewhere between Grande Prairie and Grande Cache. She believes that his vehicle has been turned off since June 3rd.

“We’ve had friends going back and forth since the evening of June 4th and we haven’t seen anything from the road so it’s definitely on a backroad somewhere. He couldn’t have gotten very far. As the days go on and the vehicle hasn’t been started there’s no food, its hard to keep optimistic that it’s just a recovery at this point.”

Timewell says that it is difficult to keep positive during the search as days go on. She adds that she is concerned for his well-being and his mental health.

“He was very manic… so any little sign he says he thought it was a message from the lord, and his train of thought would just change. Every day that goes by my heart sinks a little bit more because he has no food, no water and he hasn’t eaten since May 28th.”

Police say Faulkenham was last seen in a 2020 Black Ford Edge with an Alberta licence plate U44950. The RCMP says he was last seen wearing a black suit, blue tie, Crocs, and a brown baseball cap.

Timewell is asking the public to keep on the lookout. She notes that if anyone sees his hat, tie, or anything else that could be his to send a picture of the item to her on Facebook so she can confirm if it belongs to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.