Grande Prairie City Councillor Dylan Bressey believes the potential addition of a possible referendum vote on equalization payments the same day as the 2021 municipal election is a case of political theatre.

The province says in the last five years, Albertans have contributed more than $100 billion to the federal government for programs and services. Adding the current program is an unfair deal for taxpayers, with the province expected to contribute to transfers even with a slowed-down economy.

Bressey, who has spoken out about the possible overloading of the municipal election with provincial and federal matters, says he is frustrated that municipal elections, which are supposed to be about local issues, seemingly aren’t staying local.

“Especially when we are filling them with questions that are political theatre, rather than serious change,” he says.

“It’s disappointing to hear the province talking about a fair deal for Alberta when no effort is being taken to make sure municipalities are getting a fair deal for the revenue we send to the provincial government which takes up about 25 per cent of the Grande Prairie property tax bill.”

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced a motion, that if passed, will ask: “Should Section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 –Parliament and the Government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the Constitution?”. While the wording of the question is still up for debate in the legislature, if approved, it will be asked of residents across the province.

Bressey says while some provincial questions on a municipal ballot could carry weight, this isn’t one of them.

“There could still be a ballot measure about Alberta Provincial Police and the Canadian Pension Plan, but at least those would be substantive questions asking Albertans, at least they wouldn’t just be political theatre,” he says.

“Requesting the Prime Minister to appoint a particular senator, and asking a question that there is no legal requirement for the federal government to follow through on is.”

The municipal election is slated for October 18th.