Crews will begin work on the intersection of 108 Avenue and 96 Street on Tuesday, with the closure expected to last a couple of weeks.

The City of Grande Prairie says crews will be working in the intersection to replace a manhole and install two new catch basins. The city says the closure is planned to last from June 8th to June 20th, with additional work pavement markings and traffic signal rehabilitation also expected to take place before the end of June.

The work is part of the city’s Intersection Improvements Program, which spans work from new and rehabilitated traffic signals to enhancing traffic flow through intersections.