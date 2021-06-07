The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as moderate. (Alberta Wildfire)

A string of lower than average temperatures and some good news on the weather front has allowed Alberta Wildfire to lift a wildfire advisory in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says with rain in the forecast, along with cooler temperatures, high humidity, and light winds through the expected through the week, the risk has dropped for the region.

However, with year 88 per cent of wildfires in the forest area caused by humans in 2020, Burke says safety must remain top of mind, even if conditions aren’t as favourable for wildfires to begin.

Since March 1st there have been 40 wildfires burning nearly 61 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.