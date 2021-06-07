City of Grande Prairie Mayor officially proclaims June as pride month in Grande Prairie. Photo left to right: City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton and President of the Grande Prairie Pride Society Erica Fisher (Abby Zieverink, mygrandeprairienow, staff)

June 2021 has been proclaimed Pride Month in the City of Grande Prairie. Mayor Jackie Clayton says she believes marking the month will hopefully expand feelings of inclusivity across not only the city but the region as a whole.

“It allows more time for people to get comfortable with the fact that there are more people they can talk to and creating more of a safer environment,” she adds.

President of the Grande Prairie Pride Society Erica Fisher says the proclamation is a huge step in showing the support of the city and the community as an inclusive place to live.

“We are welcoming and we are accepting… our young community sees the acceptance that is here and sees that there are groups of people here for them and sees that there are symbols of love here for them whether it be a proclamation or a beautiful rainbow crosswalk.”

With COVID-19 taking a toll on many events, Fisher says they have had to change the way they carry out Pride events. She adds that in celebration of Pride Month, the Grande Prairie Pride Society is offering free drive-in movies on June 18th and 19th at the Grande Sunset Theatre in Evergreen Park.

“Normally Pride is about bringing everyone together and right now we have to celebrate together just a little bit apart. There are ways for us to come together in just a little bit of a different fashion.”

In 2022 the society is hoping to host its Pride Family Carnival, Party in White, and Teen Dance. It has booked four drag queens and a judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race to come to the Swan City.

“June 2022, I think is going to be incredible. Fingers crossed everything allowing, we should be able to come together in a really big way.”

Other events for Pride month include the addition of two rainbow benches on the east side of Montrose Cultural Centre and the repainting of the rainbow crosswalk by City Hall.