The Sexsmith & District Museum Society is holding a three-part fundraiser to finish the last phase in opening the Wheat Pool Grain Elevator to the public.

Sexsmith and District Museum Society Volunteer Lynda Drysdale says the money will go towards deep cleaning the interior of the elevator by installing artifacts, landscaping, and bringing the electricity back in.

“We need to do it really well so that people can come in and enjoy the history and find out how one of these buildings worked in the 20th century.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put much of the museum’s fundraising efforts to a halt for over a year, Drysdale says the museum decided to do a fundraiser that abides by the provincial health orders.

“It’s been very difficult to do any fundraising so, we decided to something fun for the community and have a 3 part fundraiser.”

Drysdale says the fundraiser includes $40 tickets for residents to have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, an online auction, and a 50/50 cash raffle.

Last year, the Wheat Pool Grain Elevator received the historical designation. Drysdale says one of the renovations completed after receiving that title was the roof.

“It’s important for young people and visitors to see that this was a big, big part of this area and the region.”

The museum has gone through two major upgrade processes already which include reshingling the roof, and a surface clean of the building. Drysdale adds that they have to use materials used in the 20th century because of the historical designation title the Wheat Pool Grain Elevator received last year.

“The roof has been reshingled because it’s a historical building we received historical designation this last year and because of that it has to have original type material. The roof was completed with cedar shakes and it’s been painted, so it looks phenomenal.”

“It’s really important that we complete this preservation because Sexsmith was the grain capitol of the British Empire for a number of years and actually was the largest port in the commonwealth at one point.”

Tickets for the fundraiser ends on Thursday and the draw will occur on Saturday.