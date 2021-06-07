The city is seeking small businesses and not-for-profits to help launch a new outdoor farmers market-style pilot program.

Pop-Up in the Park will be set up along the path between the senior playground and outdoor pool at Muskoseepi Park, with vendors permitted to sell their wares, with the exception of food and alcohol.

Community Recreation Supervisor Katie Bieberdorf says the city currently allows three food trucks in the park just about every day, and they’re hoping the trio of tents will help expand the reach of businesses, and non-profits in the city.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for park use permits, and outdoor activity in the park has significantly increased in the last year and a half, so it’s a very unique way to utilize a very busy area of the park,” she adds.

She says while the small business aspect of the marketplace is important, the city is hoping to also help boost awareness, and profile of the non-profit sector of the community.

“They’re looking to grow and extend their own memberships for their own organizations, so if we can provide them to offer registration opportunities or membership sales we wanted to support them that way,” she adds.

Bieberdorf says the intention is to pilot the program this summer, and if it is successful, they will continue it further down the line. you can find the information, and links to apply on the City of Grande Prairie website. The deadline for businesses and not-for-profits to apply for a permit is set for June 15th.