The Grande Prairie RCMP has kicked off a summer-long initiative to get to better know the needs of rural residents.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sergent Shawn Graham says the Door Knocker Program will allow officers to hear the concerns from residents themselves.

“They might be able to identify issues going on that we may not be aware of and we just want a better understanding of our rural areas,” he says.

“Our officers will be out, fully marked, they’ll stop by residences to chat, if there’s no one home they’ll leave a doorknocker which has some information on it.”

Graham says sometimes, residents may feel like that they’re wasting their time if they call the police for any number of issues. However, he says those calls could help in any number of ways.

“It’s a community effort, it’s not just us [that] solves the crime,” he says.

“We use the information the public gets us, you know even if it’s suspect vehicle description, they might be involved in another crime somewhere and that’s going to help us solve it.”

He adds the information left on the door knocker primarily revolves around preventing property crime. Graham says many residents will follow the steps as part of a daily routine, but, things like making sure outbuilding doors and windows are locked and secured, or considering installing motion sensor lights on the property can make a world of difference.

outbuildings

Graham says while the tips will provide a few more preventative measures, all residents across the region are urged to call 9-1-1 if they suspect a crime may be in progress.