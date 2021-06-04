The 28th COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It is one of two deaths in the AHS north zone reported by Alberta Health on Thursday. One was a woman in her 80s, the other a man in his 20s. Both deaths involved comorbidities.

Three new and six recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. There are 70 active cases of the virus in the city.

Three recovered and one new case of the virus was also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. 52 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie 30,027 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,413 eligible residents receive their first dose as well. vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 40 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39.3 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 94.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 163.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 244 new cases were discovered on Thursday from 5,818 tests for a positivity rate of 4.19 per cent. 379 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 108 requiring the ICU.