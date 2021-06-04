The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped in the month of May. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 9.5 per cent, down from 9.8 per cent in April. This time last year, the area’s unemployment sat at a staggering 14.1 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta dipped slightly from to April to May from 9.9 to 9.3 per cent. The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of May from 8.4 to 8.3 per cent.