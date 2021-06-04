Jesse Faulkenham has been reported missing from the Grande Prairie area (Supplied, RCMP)

Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. 31-year-old Jesse Faulkenham was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 2nd.

Faulkenham is described as 5’8″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black suit with a blue tie, black Crocs sandals, and a brown baseball cap.

Grande Prairie RCMP says he may be travelling to Penticton, B.C. in a black 2020 Ford Edge with Alberta licence plate U44950. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.