The 2day FM Cares for Kids Radiothon has raised more than $21,000 towards its goal of purchasing an Olympic Brainz Monitor for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.

Philanthropy Engagement Manager Shannon Stambaugh says the seventh annual event was an amazing day for the foundation. She adds everyone in the Grande Prairie region should be proud to make a difference for local healthcare.

“The support is unbelievable, we are so incredibly grateful for the community and the entire region.

Stambaugh says the monitor costs roughly $45,000. The hope is that the total will be raised by the end of the year with the help of the radio station’s annual Father Daughter Ball.

“I can’t wait to see all those beautiful dresses, all those beautiful smiles and we can’t wait to be a part of it as part of the Hospital Foundation, we are just so honoured that you and your listeners are there for us all the time.”

The equipment monitors brain activity in babies in the NICU, particularly for the presence of seizure activity, and was a special request of hospital staff. It will allow for neonatologists in Edmonton to see the monitor in real-time in order to help make treatment decisions in consultation with local pediatricians.

To date, the radiothon and Father Daughter Ball have raised more than $246,000. With these funds, the hospital foundation has been able to purchase an infant cardiac monitor, a Joey Baby Warming System, a neonatal incubator, four twin cribs, five vital signs monitors, and newborn and premature nursing care simulators.