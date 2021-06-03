COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 2nd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

10 new and six recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 76 cases of the virus in the municipality.

Four new and three recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 54 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 102.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 170 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 296 new cases were discovered on Wednesday from 6,808 tests for a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent. 411 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 120 requiring the ICU.

64.2 per cent of eligible Albertans, approximately 2.45 million people, have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.