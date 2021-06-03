One man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman outside a business in Grande Prairie.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says the assault took just before 4:30 p.m. on May 30th after a female employee from the business asked the accused to move from where he was lying so that another employee of the business could cut the grass. Police say the man then got up and assaulted the employee.

Mounties say 62-year-old Rhed Ouellette of Sexsmith is now facing a charge of aggravated assault. The victim was transported to hospital by EMS, treated, and later released that night.