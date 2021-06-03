Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 59-year-old man. Police say Thomas Grise was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on May 30th on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP says Grise is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 210 pounds.

Mounties say they are looking to locate Grise as possible to confirm his safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.