The 27th COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says the deceased is a woman in her 50s with no known comorbidities.

14 recovered and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 72 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Five recoveries and five new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 53 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 97 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 166.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In the City of Grande Prairie 29,329 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,289 eligible residents receive their first dose as well. vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 39.1 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38.7 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 64 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 410 new cases were discovered on Monday from 8,315 tests for a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent. 435 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 121 requiring the ICU.