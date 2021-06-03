Grande Prairie radio station 2day FM will be broadcasting live on location for 15 hours Thursday in support of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation. General Manager Caralee Parr says this year the goal of the 2day FM Cares for Kids Radiothon is to raise enough to buy an Olympic Brainz Monitor.

The equipment monitors brain activity in babies in the NICU, particularly for the presence of seizure activity, and was a special request of hospital staff. The equipment also allows for neonatologists in Edmonton to see the monitor in real-time in order to help make treatment decisions in consultation with local pediatricians.

“It will give real-time information to a specialist in Edmonton, allowing as many families as possible to stay in Grande Prairie,” says Parr.

The monitor costs $45,000, which the radio station hopes to raise between the radiothon and its annual Father Daughter Ball this year. Parr says, thanks to local businesses sponsoring hours of the broadcast, they are already well on the way.

“I would love to see around $30,000 by the end of radiothon; that would be ideal.”

Donations to the 2day FM Cares For Kids Radiothon can be made by texting CARE to 41010, on the website, or calling 780-882-8897. 2dayFM will also be live on location at Prairie Mall and Canadian Tire.