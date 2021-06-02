Vigil held outside Grande Prairie City Hall on May 31st to honour the 215 young children whose remains were discovered in an unmarked mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. (Supplied: Abby Zieverink mygrandeprairienow, Staff)

A memorial walk planned for Friday will educate children in Grande Prairie on the history of Indigenous culture.

Event organizer Luetia Lavine says she is hoping this event will help facilitate a conversation between parents and their kids.

“I want children to be aware of our history, I know our history can be uncomfortable but, these children weren’t afforded the comfort.”

Lavine says the time to get difficult conversations off the ground is more important now than ever before, just days after the remains of 215 children were discovered in an unmarked mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Lavine says there will be visual displays from artists from Horse Lake, Sturgeon Lake, and Ontario, which she believes will help show a visual representation of the different communities that are affected. She adds there will be an interactive art portion of the vigil, which she believes will only help further that understanding.

“I’ve been reaching out to different people in the community who are donating artwork and translating different sayings so it will be various Indigenous languages and how many people have been impacted,” she says.

“Sit down with your children and while you’re painting the rocks, start that conversation, and then when you get to the walk, place your rock in the line and continue that conversation.”

Lavine says children are the future, and hopes vigils like this will help the next generation use their voice when they see any social injustices in the world.

The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m. on the trail behind Centre 2000.