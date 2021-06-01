13 recovered and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 81 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Five recoveries and five new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 53 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 109.1 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 166.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In the City of Grande Prairie 28,994 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has 8,200 eligible people who have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 38.6 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38.3 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 63.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 209 new cases were discovered on Monday from 4,100 tests for a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent. 438 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 127 requiring the ICU.