The MD of Greenview Fire and Rescue has launched a T-shirt campaign to help bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Regional Fire Chief Wayne Brown says the goal is to help support those living with PTSD.

“The importance of PTSD awareness and intervention at this time can not be overemphasized. You do not need to be a soldier or a first responder to be exposed to situations that can cause PTSD,” he says.

With June being PTSD awareness month, Brown notes they not only want to create awareness of PTSD for first responders but, wants to remove the stigma for all residents who suffer from PTSD.

“Were looking at it from certainly the perspective of first responders firefighters, police, paramedics, but given the current environment with the COVID-19 pandemic there’s many that are suffering from PTSD and certainly this is for them as well.”

All of the profits from T-shirt sales will go to the Heroes Project in Grande Prairie which is an organization that strives to bring awareness around the stigma of PTSD and Mental Health within first responder communities.

Brown notes that he designed the t-shirt himself and that the design is a nod to military services, which he hopes helps recognize the effect PTSD has had on soldiers.

“I think it turned out really well, I did quite a bit of research. I used the scripting from the military as well.”

Brown adds that the Maltese cross that is on the shirt represents the transition of the Greenview Fire and Rescue Services.

“We’re building the Greenview fire rescue services, we had 5 different fire departments that we’re pulling together under one umbrella. and I designed the Maltese cross as well.”

T-shirts are available on the MD of Greenview website and are $20 for adult sizes and $15 for children’s sizes.