A fire advisory has been issued for the Grande Prairie Forest Area (Alberta Wildfire)

Alberta Wildfire has issued a fire advisory for the Grande Prairie Forest Area due to the forecasted winds and increasing temperatures.

An advisory means all existing fire permits are still valid and new permits will be issued only for essential burning on a case-by-case basis. However, any burning in the forest area without a valid fire permit is prohibited, other than for campfires, as it is during the wildfire season.

Alberta Wildfire is urging residents to never leave a campfire unattended and to remember the soak, stir, and soak again technique until the fire is completely cool and extinguished.

If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 36 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area that have burned 59 hectares.