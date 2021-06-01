The RCMP in Grande Prairie has reached out for help finding a missing girl. 14-year-old Natalie Webb was reported missing on May 31st and was last seen in the city on the same day.

Webb is described as 5’3″ and 90 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing white and grey Puma blue jeans.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crim`e Stoppers.