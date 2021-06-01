Grande Prairie Regional College is offering a chance for students to get free tuition if they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Academic and Research Vice-President Dr. Vanessa Sheane the college believes by giving prizes as incentives, it may encourage students and staff to get the vaccine. She says the goal is to create a safe learning environment heading back into the Fall 2021 semester.

“We recognize the important role of vaccination in safeguarding our learning community,” she says. “With vaccines now widely accessible across Alberta, our goal is to give students even more reasons to book their free shot.”

On top of the three draws for free tuition, Sheane says other prizes will include GPRC merchandise, bookstore vouchers, and a free year of parking for staff.

The college says all prizes will be awarded by September 3rd, with prize winners required to show proof of their vaccination.