Volunteers were putting paintbrushes to the pavement on Tuesday as the Pride crosswalk near Grande Prairie City Hall got its annual touch-up.

However, for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19, it’s the kick-off to a modified line-up of events.

Grande Prairie Pride Society Board Member Mike Desjarlais says regardless of the line-up of activities and events, June 1st holds a special place in the heart of many.

“We always get really excited for this time of year, to brighten up the crosswalk,” he says. “It’s a beautiful landmark in our city and we couldn’t be prouder of it.”

As workers began painting the crosswalk on Tuesday morning, several shouts of encouragement and horn honks could be heard by those driving by.

“It’s amazing… I’m one of the founding members of the Grande Prairie Pride Society, so to see it evolve over the years has been just amazing,” he adds.

Desjarlais believes they have seen a growth in support for the LGBTQ+ community in the region, adding there are moments in time during Pride Month that still leave him speechless.

We’ve been really blessed, the city has been very supportive, residents have been very supportive… words can’t even express the feeling when people walk by, the look on their face, the pride on their face,” he says.

According to Grande Prairie Pride Society President Erica Fisher, due to ongoing restrictions, three events, the Party in White, Family Carnival, and Teen Dance, have been postponed to June 2022.

However, plans for the month still include a pair of free drive-in movies at Evergreen Park. For a complete schedule of events, and any other updates when it comes to Pride month in Grande Prairie, head over to the Grande Prairie Pride Society Facebook page.