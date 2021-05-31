Kyra Paull playground in Countyside South one of three closed until mid-July. (Abby Zieverink, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Three playgrounds in Grande Prairie will be closed for approximately six weeks as crews will be upgrading infrastructure at the trio of sites.

T.J. Gorman playground on Crystal Lake Drive, Annie Higbee playground in Crystal Heights, and Kyra Paull playground in Countryside South will all be closed so work, including installing new playground equipment and furnishings, can be completed.

The city says the new equipment will hopefully increase inclusivity for users. Officials say the playgrounds will also have wood chip surfaces in place instead of sand.

All three playgrounds are expected to be closed until mid-July.