The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to high. Alberta Wildlife is asking residents to use caution when burning or using equipment in dry grass. Wildfire officials say high-risk factors include dry and windy conditions in the region.

Aside from campfires, fire permits are required for residents who plan on burning in the Forest Protection Area.

Alberta Wildfire emphasizes that off-highway vehicles can start wildfires, and is urging residents to keep running machines clear of debris.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 36 wildfires burning nearly 59 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.