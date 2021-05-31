Evergreen Park has The Alberta Agricultural Society’s Innovation Award thanks to the work, citing the ability to overcome the challenges faced by the pandemic in a unique way.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Evergreen Park has continued to hold many of its stalwart events, including Festival of Trees, Northern Spirit Light Show, and Sportsman Gun Show, all within the health and safety guidelines handed down by the Government of Alberta.

The Alberta Agricultures Society says because of their initiative to work with different partners and host many events and fundraisers while still following provincial health orders made the Park well-deserving of the award.

Evergreen Park wasn’t the only award winner in the region, however, as The Bezanson Agriculture Society was also named the winner in the Small Primary award category.