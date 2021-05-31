The County of Grande Prairie is offering to take unused internet towers off residents’ properties and move them to where they may have more use. Reeve Leanne Beaupre says that residents can call the county, and get the tower picked up free of charge.

“This way, when somebody returns a tower we can place it where it’s needed,” she adds.

The county implemented a program to blanket the entire region with internet service years ago. Beaupre says they noticed many property owners switched to single internet towers and are no longer needing the service.

“Now that technology has changed some of the areas including mine, now has fiber, so I no longer need the tower so they came and picked up the tower.”

Beaupre adds that the towers will still be used to boost internet connectivity for property owners that are still using the county-owned towers for their internet.

“It provides more towers availability to try and get more users better access to radio-activity or anything else in your area too.”

Property owners can call 780-532-9722 to have their internet towers removed. The county says this removal is free of charge.