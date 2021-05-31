The biennial Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta Vital Signs survey is now open to the public.

CEO Laura LaValley says they’re hoping to pick the brain of residents across the Peace Country when it comes to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. She adds it’s important to gather quality data from residents, including their thoughts on the economy, safety, and inclusivity, from across the region.

“As we know, there is no playbook to managing a pandemic and how we respond effectively as we re-build on the other side of things,” she says.

“We’re looking forward to gathering that data and helping our decision-makers have some good quality evidence-based information that will help us understand the economic, health, and social impacts of the pandemic.”

In 2019, crime, cost of living, and quality of roads were the top three issues for people from the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, and MD of Greenview. LaValley says while those topics will likely remain concerns, they’re hoping to dig a little deeper when it comes to expectations on pandemic recovery.

“I think this is all information we are all interested in, and right now there are a lot of opinions floating around about the state of our communities,” she says. “We think its information will help solidify where we are at and opportunities to move forward, which I think is genuinely what we are all interested in right now.”

The survey will be online until the middle of July, with the data published in October 2021.