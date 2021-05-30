COVID-19 cases in the County of Grande Prairie as of May 29th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Five recoveries and zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 46 active cases remain in the region.

12 recovered and five new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 89 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 119.9 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 144.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In the City of Grande Prairie 28,369 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has 8,039 eligible people who have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 37.8 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 37.6 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 62.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 391 new cases were discovered on Saturday from 6,586 tests for a positivity rate of 5.9 per cent. 446 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 138 requiring the ICU.